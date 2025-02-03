Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison defended the jaw-dropping trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis on Sunday as a shellshocked NBA struggled to comprehend the deal.

In a seismic development that sent shockwaves rippling throughout the basketball world, news broke late on Saturday that the Mavs were trading away Doncic — a 25-year-old five-time All-Star — in exchange for Lakers big man Davis as part of a three-team deal.

The extraordinary trade gives Dallas a defensive boost with the acquisition of Davis, while the Lakers instantly solved the riddle of how to prepare for life after LeBron James, the 40-year-old superstar who is the current face of the franchise.