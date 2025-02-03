Fay Vincent, whose short term as Major League Baseball's eighth commissioner featured him more as a crisis manager, died on Saturday in Vero Beach, Florida, He was 86.

The cause of death was complications of bladder cancer, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

Vincent served just shy of three years after replacing A. Bartlett Giamatti, who held the office only five months before dying of a heart attack on Sept. 1, 1989.