After a year of domination, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to action on Thursday, making his PGA Tour season debut at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

A freak Christmas dinner accident, while using a wine glass to shape ravioli, resulted in a wound to his hand that required surgery and delayed Scheffler's start to the campaign.

Scheffler had to pull out of the Sentry and La Quinta tournaments and push back his 2025 start until this week.