Sumo avoided having a hole at the top for the first time in over 30 years Monday when the Mongolian Hoshoryu was recommended for promotion to the highest rank of yokozuna.

The ancient Japanese sport faced the rare prospect of having no wrestler at the top level when Terunofuji, the only active yokozuna, said this month that he was retiring.

The last time sumo had no yokozuna was in 1992 and 1993.