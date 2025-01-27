Two-time Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner set his sights on mastering clay and grass courts to make himself a complete player after claiming his third hard-court Grand Slam title on Sunday.

The world No. 1 defended his Australian Open title with an emphatic 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 victory over Alexander Zverev at Rod Laver Arena, four months after his triumph at the U.S. Open, to further underpin his status as the hottest player on the surface.

Sinner has reached the semifinals at the French Open and Wimbledon in the last two seasons, but the 23-year-old said he hoped to assert his authority on clay and grass this year.