Ange Postecoglou admitted he does not know if he will avoid being fired after Tottenham hit a new "low" with a dismal 2-1 defeat against struggling Leicester on Sunday.

Postecoglou's side suffered its sixth defeat in its last seven Premier League matches to increase the pressure on the Australian.

Richarlison's 33rd-minute header gave Tottenham hope of its first top-flight win since Dec. 15.