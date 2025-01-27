The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship game on Sunday to earn their fifth trip to the Super Bowl in six years.

The Chiefs, who could become the first team to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy three years in a row, will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9. The Eagles thrashed the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran in two touchdowns to help set up a Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles, who Kansas City beat for the title in 2023.

The Bills have not won a road playoff game since 1993, and while they staged an inspired second-half rally, they eventually buckled under the deafening roar of the Kansas City fans at Arrowhead Stadium in the final moments.

Buffalo trailed 21-16 at the half but came alive in the third quarter after running back James Cook made a flying leap into the end zone on fourth-and-goal, stretching his arm to get the ball over the line.

Mahomes, who threw for 245 yards and one touchdown, answered with a 10-yard scramble into the end zone five minutes into a nerve-searing fourth quarter and converted on a two-point attempt to take the lead back.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen tied the score four minutes later, converting on fourth-and-goal with a four-yard pass to Curtis Samuel, but the momentum flipped yet again as Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made a 35-yard field goal on the next possession.