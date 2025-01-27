The Los Angeles Lakers' social media offering on Sunday morning was both delightfully sweet and devastatingly sad.

The sweet part of the post on X was a photo of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with his arm around Gianna, one of his four daughters and a budding basketball player, as they took in a game together. Their broad smiles said all anyone needed to know about their bond with each other and with the game.

Then reality strikes with the caption: "Always in our hearts."