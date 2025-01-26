Liverpool and Arsenal kept up their race for the Premier League title with victories over relegation-threatened opposition on Saturday, but the charge of third-placed Nottingham Forest faltered as the club was hammered 5-0 by surging Bournemouth.

Liverpool cruised to a 4-1 win over Ipswich Town while Arsenal overcame the loss of defender Myles Lewis-Skelly to a harsh straight red card to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0.

Six points clear of the Gunners on 53 points, Liverpool came roaring out of the traps at Anfield with Cody Gakpo scoring one goal and creating another for Mohamed Salah to send his side in 3-0 up at the break.