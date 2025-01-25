Jannik Sinner is wary of "physical beast" Alexander Zverev as the Italian bids to join an elite group with back-to-back Australian Open titles in a final that features the world's top two players.

The ice-cool runaway world No. 1 goes into Sunday's Melbourne Park decider on a 20-match win streak, dropping just two sets in his six matches so far.

Sinner is the favorite to secure a third Grand Slam crown and second at the Australian Open after his maiden triumph over Daniil Medvedev last year.