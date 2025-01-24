At least for now, Sara Saito is putting college aside to see how far she can go as a pro athlete.

Saito plays tennis, a sport that is typically associated with wealth and privilege. But she does not come from a wealthy background. Both of her parents are public servants who understand very little about the sport and can’t even take time off work to attend their eldest daughter’s tournaments.

Luckily, the 18-year-old has financial backers.