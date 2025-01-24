Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys made rocky starts on Thursday but eventually secured contrasting victories to set up a heavy-metal Australian Open final showdown that will pit two of the game's big hitters against each other.

Belarusian top seed Sabalenka overwhelmed her best friend Paula Badosa 6-4 6-2 in an impressive display of sheer power to storm into her third straight title clash at the year's opening Grand Slam, where she will bid for her fourth major title.

Keys rallied from a set down and saved a match point to stun Iga Swiatek 5-7 6-1 7-6 (8) in a thriller, making her first final at the Australian Open and second at the majors after a run to the 2017 U.S. Open title clash ended in a loss to Sloane Stephens.