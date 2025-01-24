Novak Djokovic retired injured after losing a grueling first set of his Australian Open semifinal to Alexander Zverev, leaving his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam crown in tatters on Friday.

The 37-year-old Serbian great's upper left leg was again heavily taped after he hurt it in the quarterfinals and he called time after going down 7-6 (5).

He left the court to a mixture of boos and applause from the crowd as Germany's Zverev reached his first Melbourne final.