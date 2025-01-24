Naoya Inoue did not plan on having a fight in January, and he did not plan on it being against an opponent that was determined just two weeks before the bout.

Everything else about “Monster” Inoue’s defense of his undisputed super bantamweight title, though, went exactly as expected.

Inoue (29-0) flattened South Korean challenger Kim Ye-joon 2:25 seconds into the fourth round to retain his WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts at Ariake Arena on Friday night.