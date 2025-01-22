What makes a “great” yokozuna? The obvious answer for most is simply how many bouts or Emperor’s Cups were won during a career.
For others, that’s a metric that comes with some nuance and requires measuring dominance in a given period — especially against other yokozuna or ozeki.
Either way, the numerical approach — while valid — isn’t the only method to evaluate which grand champions had the greatest impact on sumo.
