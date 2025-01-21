An "emotional" Paula Badosa shattered world No. 3 Coco Gauff's dream of a first Australian Open title when she stunned her 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Badosa reached a Slam semifinal for the first time in her career — the first Spanish woman to do so since Garbine Muguruza at Melbourne in 2020.

"I'm a bit emotional," said Badosa, who will face either two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who play later, for a place in the final.