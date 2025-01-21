Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City will rise to the occasion in its crucial Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain after rebuilding its shattered morale with a 6-0 demolition of Ipswich.

Guardiola's side is languishing in 22nd place in the 36-team Champions League table with two games left.

PSG is in even worse shape, one point behind City in 25th place.