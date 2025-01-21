World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler said Monday he is close to returning to the PGA Tour after suffering a Christmas cooking injury to his right hand, but hasn't pinpointed a date for his comeback.

"Just want to make sure I'm getting back to normal, progressing the right way in recovery," Scheffler told reporters in Florida in remarks posted on the PGA Tour website.

"I'm definitely anxious to get back, excited to get back but I'm also not going to rush back just to rush back."