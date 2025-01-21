Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took his first steps as a Ferrari driver on Monday and expressed his delight at joining the iconic team.

The 40-year-old shocked the paddock last February when he announced that after 12 successful years with Mercedes, he was departing for Ferrari.

"Today we start a new chapter in the history of this iconic team, and I can't wait to see what story we will write together," he said in a news release as he appeared for the first time in Maranello, the headquarters of the Scuderia.