Elina Svitolina delivered a stunning first-set comeback before overwhelming Veronika Kudermetova to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals on Monday, but the Ukrainian did not shake hands with her Russian opponent.

Svitolina, the No. 28 seed, followed up her shock win over world No. 4 Jasmine Paolini in the third round with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over the world No. 75 at Rod Laver Arena.

It put her into the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park for the third time, but for the first time since 2019.