Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City is back to its best after Phil Foden starred in a 6-0 rout of struggling Ipswich on Sunday.

Foden netted on both sides of Mateo Kovacic's eye-catching goal as City blew Ipswich away with three first-half goals at Portman Road.

Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland and James McAtee scored after the interval to give fourth-placed City its biggest league win this season.