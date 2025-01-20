Austrian Sepp Straka conquered his nerves to capture his third PGA Tour title in convincing style on Sunday, firing a 2-under-par 70 to win the American Express in La Quinta, California, by two strokes.

Straka started the day with a four-shot lead over a trio of players and led by the same margin after his fourth birdie of the day at the par-3 13th — the toughest hole on the Stadium Course.

But it was not a smooth march to the finish.