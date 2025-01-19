Coco Gauff stayed on course Sunday for a heavyweight Australian Open semifinal clash against Aryna Sabalenka, despite dropping a set for the first time this season.

The world No. 3 was not at her best but outlasted Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 on the hottest day in Melbourne so far as temperatures hit 34 degrees Celsius.

The win sets up a quarterfinal against Spain's Paula Badosa, who a few minutes earlier swept past Serbia's Olga Danilovic 6-1, 7-6 (2).