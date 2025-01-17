Swiss Belinda Bencic advanced to the last 16 of the Australian Open after two-time champion Naomi Osaka retired during Friday's third-round match with an injury.

Bencic took the first set in a tiebreak 7-6 (7-3) before Osaka, who pulled out of the Auckland final earlier this month due to an abdominal injury, withdrew from the contest.

Osaka led 5-2 in the opening set but showed signs of struggles with her abdomen and called for a physio during a changeover. The 27-year-old initially soldiered on after treatment before eventually retiring.

"I really feel for Naomi, I saw her struggling a little bit at the end of the set and obviously it's not the way you would like this match to end," Bencic said.

"I thought it was a good match so hopefully she'll be fine soon and she can play well for the rest of the season."