Hall of Fame broadcaster and beloved Milwaukee Brewers icon Bob Uecker died on Thursday at the age of 90.

The Milwaukee native had been battling lung cancer since early 2023, his family revealed. He would have turned 91 on Jan. 26.

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Bob," his family said in a statement. "To many, he was an announcer and entertainer whose humor and voice transcended the game, but to us he was so much more.