Iga Swiatek raced into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-0, 6-2 demolition of Rebecca Sramkova on Thursday, taking another step on the road to redemption after a doping ban last year.

The second-seeded Swiatek broke the Slovakian's first service game and never looked back.

World No. 49 Sramkova was playing in the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time and had no answer for the precision and power of the Pole.