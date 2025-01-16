Iga Swiatek raced into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-0, 6-2 demolition of Rebecca Sramkova on Thursday, taking another step on the road to redemption after a doping ban last year.
The second-seeded Swiatek broke the Slovakian's first service game and never looked back.
World No. 49 Sramkova was playing in the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time and had no answer for the precision and power of the Pole.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.