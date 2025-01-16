The first-round bye that came with earning the top seed in the AFC playoffs helped the Kansas City Chiefs recharge.
As for their mindset, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions hit the reset button before training camp.
"Every year is a new challenge," Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said. "Every year is a new opportunity to go and achieve the ultimate goal, and that's to win a championship."
