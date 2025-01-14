Pep Guardiola said Monday the mood at Manchester City has been lifted by three straight wins, but was cagey regarding potential recruits to strengthen his injury-hit squad in January.

Premier League champion City had won just one of 13 matches in all competitions before its 2-0 victory at Leicester on Dec. 29.

The team then overwhelmed West Ham 4-1 in Julen Lopetegui's final game in charge of the London club before smashing fourth-tier Salford 8-0 in the FA Cup third round last weekend.