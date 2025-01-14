Tyson Fury has, not for the first time, announced his retirement from the boxing ring. But is this really the end of the road for the "Gypsy King"?

The towering 36-year-old British heavyweight called it a day on Monday, just weeks after his second straight defeat by Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

"Hi everybody, I'm going to make this short and sweet," he said in a post on social media, apparently filmed inside a vehicle.