Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim said his team is still improving, with Sunday's dramatic FA Cup penalty shootout victory over Arsenal pointing to a more positive future after a difficult start to life at Old Trafford.
United fans have suffered several false dawns in recent seasons, with development under Amorim's predecessors Erik ten Hag and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer largely a case of one step forward and two steps back.
Amorim may have wondered if he had taken on a poisoned chalice when a three-game unbeaten run to begin his reign was followed by a woeful run of results, with an unlikely victory over Manchester City in the middle.
