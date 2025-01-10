Few years in recent sumo history have begun with a landscape of possibilities as wide as 2025.
It’s entirely conceivable that we could go from a sport that has just a single aging and ailing yokozuna on Jan. 1 to one with three yokozuna atop the rankings 28 days later.
For that scenario to come to pass, all that might be required is a repeat of what happened in the November tournament — with just a reversal of fortune in the final bout.
