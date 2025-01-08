World No. 1 Jannik Sinner said Tuesday his "amazing" 2024 was history as he warmed up for the defense of his Australian Open title with a tough exhibition match victory on Melbourne's center court.

The Italian is coming off a breakthrough year in which he backed up his maiden Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park by winning the U.S. Open and ATP Finals.

He then starred for Italy as they claimed a second consecutive Davis Cup triumph, ending as the world's undisputed top player.