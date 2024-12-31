Chelsea's bid to climb back into the Premier League title race suffered a major blow as lowly Ipswich beat the Blues 2-0 at Portman Road on Monday.

Enzo Maresca's side was rocked by Liam Delap's early penalty and a second half goal from former Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson.

Chelsea's second successive defeat after their Boxing Day loss against Fulham left it without a win in its last three matches.