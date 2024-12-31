LeBron James said on Monday that he hopes to finish his historic career off as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, remarks the NBA's all-time leading scorer made on his 40th birthday.

"That's the plan. I would love for it to end here," James told reporters after practice in Los Angeles.

"I came here to plan the last stage of my career and to finish it off here, but I'm also not silly or too jaded to know the business of the game as well, to know the business of basketball.