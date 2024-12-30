Manchester City celebrated Pep Guardiola's 500th game as boss on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over lowly Leicester City, but the manager was more relieved than rapturous at what has of late become the rare taste of victory.

Guardiola's struggling team won for the first time in five league games to climb to a provisional fifth in the Premier League, but is still way off leader Liverpool, which has 11 points and two games in hand over the reigning champions.

"Just relief, that is the word to express how all of us feel. We have done incredible things and now we struggle to win games so now it's just relief," Guardiola said.