Shohei Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka — and, of course, Decoy, their famous dog — are adding another member to the team.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star announced on Instagram on Saturday that he and his wife are expecting their first child.

"Can't wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!" Ohtani wrote on the post, which featured a picture of a baby onesie, baby shoes, a sonogram covered by an emoji and Decoy.