Liverpool powered seven points clear at the top of the Premier League as the title favorite survived a scare in its 3-1 win against Leicester, while Bruno Fernandes was sent off in Manchester United's dismal 2-0 defeat against lowly Wolves.

Erling Haaland missed a penalty as flailing Manchester City failed to end its depressing run with a 1-1 draw against Everton, but it was United's travails and Liverpool's remarkable run that took center stage on Thursday.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot's side was shocked by Jordan Ayew's early strike at Anfield, but the Reds recovered their composure to equalize just before the interval through Cody Gakpo.