World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka says she is "fresh and ready to go" in her bid for a third straight Australian Open title, warning she has plenty of room for improvement.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a sensational 2024, reaching seven finals and winning four titles, including the U.S. Open.

She kickstarted the year by defending her Australian Open crown, beating China's high-flying Zheng Qinwen in the final.