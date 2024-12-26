World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka says she is "fresh and ready to go" in her bid for a third straight Australian Open title, warning she has plenty of room for improvement.
The 26-year-old enjoyed a sensational 2024, reaching seven finals and winning four titles, including the U.S. Open.
She kickstarted the year by defending her Australian Open crown, beating China's high-flying Zheng Qinwen in the final.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.