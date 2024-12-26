It is often said that the very definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

While the use of that phrase might be a touch hyperbolic here, it does not fall completely wide of the mark when describing the Japan Football Association’s decision to break with the past and appoint the first-ever foreign head coach for its women’s soccer team.

Nils Nielsen was officially unveiled as the new Nadeshiko boss at a packed news conference in Tokyo on Dec. 18.