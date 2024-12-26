Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes as the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the top seed in the AFC with a dominant 29-10 Christmas Day win on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday.

The defending Super Bowl champions will now have a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, while a third straight loss for the Steelers means they no longer control their own destiny in the race for the AFC North division title.

"I thought it was a full team performance," Mahomes said.