Novak Djokovic is confident he can still win Grand Slams, starting at the Australian Open, with the Serbian kick-starting his bid for an unprecedented 11th title and record 25th major crown in Brisbane this week.

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who is gunning for a third Melbourne Park trophy, joins him at the Queensland Tennis Centre from Dec. 29-Jan. 5 in a stellar women's field.

The 2025 season gets underway on Friday with the mixed-teams United Cup in Perth and Sydney, headlined by world No. 2 Iga Swiatek, playing in her first tournament since revelations that she served a one-month doping suspension.