Ange Postecoglou expects Tottenham Hotspur to bolster its squad during the January transfer window.

Spurs have been hit by injuries and suspensions during the past month, with Postecoglou refusing to rein in his attacking approach as the London club has dropped down the Premier League table during a run of inconsistent results.

A thrilling 4-3 win over Manchester United in the League Cup quarterfinals last week was followed by an embarrassing 6-3 loss at home to Liverpool in league action on Sunday.