FIFA has adopted an interim framework concerning the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, world soccer's governing body said on Monday, following a Court of Justice of the European Union ruling.

In October, the EU's top court said some of FIFA's rules on player transfers went against European Union laws and free movement principles in a case linked to former Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid player Lassana Diarra.

The interim regulatory framework affects the calculation of compensation payable if there is a breach of contract and the burden of proof in relation to both compensation payable and an inducement to breach a contract.