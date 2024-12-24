A pair of Christmas Day games on Netflix will help the NFL build on its international footprint, league officials say, as the most popular professional league in the United States hopes to harness the streaming platform's global appeal.

The two games — Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans — will be available to almost all of Netflix's more than 270 million international subscribers.

While the games are in the U.S., the Netflix broadcasts are an extension of the NFL's push for global dominance.