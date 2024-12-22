Carlo Ancelotti warned Real Madrid's La Liga rivals Saturday that superstar striker Kylian Mbappe's adaptation period is now complete.

The French forward has performed inconsistently in the Spanish capital following his summer move from Paris Saint-Germain, but has still shown flashes of the magic which mark him out as one of the best players in the world.

Mbappe, 26, has 13 goals in 23 games for Real Madrid across all competitions, and Ancelotti expects many more to follow.