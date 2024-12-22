U.S. ski legend Lindsey Vonn said she had made the "perfect start" to her comeback after finishing 14th in the women's super-G in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Saturday, her first World Cup event in nearly six years.

The 40-year-old American, who last raced at this level at the world championships in 2019, was 31st to start and clocked 1 minute, 16.36 seconds, 1.18 seconds behind the winner, Cornelia Huetter.

"Today was the perfect start. I had a solid run, got to the finish," said Vonn who was given a wild card to compete at St. Moritz.