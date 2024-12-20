Few cliches are harder to avoid when writing about this country than “Japan as a land of contrasts.”

The difficulty lies mainly in the fact that it is ever-present.

Whether it is futuristic tech alongside fax machines, centuries-old temples juxtaposed with shimmering glass skyscrapers, or hotel choices between robot staff and facilities from the 1700s, Japan can be a whiplash-inducing experience even for those who have resided here for decades.