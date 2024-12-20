Tyson Fury insisted that there would be no joking around ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, as both heavyweights were subdued during a bizarre press conference on Thursday.

Usyk beat Fury in a split decision in Saudi Arabia in May to become a four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion, and the pair will meet once again at the same venue, Kingdom Arena, on Saturday in Riyadh with the WBC, WBO and WBA titles on the line.

In a news conference before the bout, both fighters gave curt opening statements before engaging in a tense and drawn out faceoff that went on for over 11 minutes.