Ferrari has yet to set a date for Lewis Hamilton's track debut in red overalls, but his 2025 car will be unveiled in Maranello on Feb. 19, the day after Formula One's unprecedented 10-team livery launch in London.

Ferrari fans are eager for a first glimpse of the seven-time world champion driving for their team since his move from Mercedes.

Hamilton, who turns 40 on Jan. 7 and replaces Spaniard Carlos Sainz, is likely to have his first outing at the Fiorano test track under rules allowing limited use of cars that are at least two years old.