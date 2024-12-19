Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has no concerns about how Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will get along next season and expects the competition between them to make the team stronger.

Hamilton, a seven-time Formula One champion, is moving from Mercedes to replace Carlos Sainz alongside Leclerc at a team that fought for the constructors' championship this year.

Sainz and Leclerc won five races between them in 2024 as Ferrari finished second, 14 points behind McLaren.